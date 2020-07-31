Trucker missing in Mississippi: Police say disappearance is ‘really suspicious’

GAUTIER, Miss. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a truck driver whose 18-wheeler was abandoned at a rest stop on eastbound Interstate 10 in Gautier, according to a statement from the Gautier Police Department (GPD).

Dimitri Rai Williams, 47, was last seen parking his 18-wheeler at the rest stop about 6 a.m. Monday, July 27, Interim Police Chief Danny Selover told news outlets on Wednesday, July 29. GPD’s statement noted that Williams pulled into the rest area, followed by a black SUV; Williams exited his truck and got into the passenger side of the SUV.

Williams was traveling from Fresno, California, to Atlanta to make a delivery, and his employer said he often checked in during his routes, according to officials. The company used GPS to track the truck after he failed to make contact, authorities said.

Police recovered Williams’ cellphone, but declined to say where it was found, The Biloxi Sun Herald reported July 29.

“It’s very unusual for him,” the newspaper quoted Selover as saying. “He’s a very dedicated worker. Nobody has heard from him. He hasn’t called his wife or anything. It’s really suspicious.”

Williams has diabetes and multiple sclerosis, but not other medical conditions, GPD said.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact GPD at 228-497-2486 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.