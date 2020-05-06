Trucker Path app, Motel 6 join forces to help truckers find lodging

DALLAS — A new partnership between the Trucker Path app and Motel 6 is designed to help professional drivers easily find safe, affordable lodging while on the road. According to a May 4 press release, the Trucker Path app, which helps drivers find truck stops and available parking, will now also point drivers to the nearest Motel 6. This partnership is Trucker Path’s first with a hospitality provider.

The release notes that truck drivers are “keeping the lights on” for America as they haul essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, echoing Motel 6’s well-known tagline: “We’ll leave the lights on for you.”

Motel 6 has nearly 1,400 locations in the U.S, and Canada. Since the onset of the global health crisis, the lodging chain has launched enhanced protection protocols for guests and team members, including social distancing and increased cleaning frequency for common areas, so drivers can feel safe no matter where they stop along the road.

“At Motel 6, we are committed to leaving the light on for drivers who are bravely continuing on their routes, bringing much needed medical supplies, food and goods to communities across the U.S.,” said Rob Palleschi, CEO at Motel 6. “These heroes are putting their own safety on the line to keep America moving, and we are pleased to work with Trucker Path to easily pinpoint our locations for drivers so they can take a break and get the rest they need.”

To locate accommodations while on the road, users can download the Trucker Path app and then make reservations at Motel 6 locations directly through the app.

“Trucker Path is excited to partner with Motel 6 to say thank you to all truckers and help provide convenient access to an economical and clean place to rest their heads so that they can get back on the road safely,” said Joe Chen, CEO at Trucker Path.