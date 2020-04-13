Trucker rescued as semi hangs from bridge over Elizabeth River

First responders free a driver of a tractor-trailer after the vehicle crashed into the wall of a bridge in Chesapeake early Monday morning.

The tractor-trailer struck the bridge wall and the impact of the crash was so strong, it left the tractor-trailer partially dangling off the right side of the bridge.

Chesapeake firefighter Justin Beazley, a member of the technical rescue team, rappelled off the side of the I-64 Highrise Bridge to rescue the driver of a tractor-trailer that jackknifed, hanging 70 feet over the Elizabeth River.

Authorities said the driver was alert at the time they helped free him. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Photo credit: Chesapeake Fire Department

Video courtesy: Sam Erwin