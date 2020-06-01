Truckers can preview parking capacity of state’s rest areas through Arizona DOT website

PHOENIX — Finding a truck-parking spot in Arizona just got a little easier. Truck drivers looking for places to rest can now find the total number of truck-parking spaces at any of the state’s rest areas using the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) Arizona Traveler Information 511 website. Arizona’s 27 rest areas currently offer a total of 430 truck-parking spaces.

This new feature allows commercial-vehicle drivers to see how many total spaces are available at each rest area along their routes. To find rest-area parking information, click “Map Legend” box on the right-hand side of the screen and check the box next to “Rest Areas” to bring up the rest areas on the map. Clicking on a rest area location will show details, including the total number of truck spaces.

“Providing opportunities for long-haul truckers to rest is important in keeping commerce flowing in Arizona,” said John Halikowski, director of ADOT. “During this unprecedented time, truckers have been key to keeping grocery stores stocked and medical facilities supplied. Facilitating these safe locations for rest is key to ADOT’s mission.”

In addition to the hundreds of truck parking spaces available at rest areas, earlier this year ADOT temporarily reopened two long-shuttered northern Arizona rest areas, Parks on I-40 west of Flagstaff and Christensen on I-17 south of Flagstaff, to provide 44 additional parking spaces during the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, there are projects underway at two I-40 rest areas, Haviland and Meteor Crater, to expand truck-parking spaces by 38 at Haviland and by 60 at Meteor Crater. The project at Haviland is deemed an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion at Meteor Crater was added to an existing project to renovate the rest area. Both truck-parking expansion projects are scheduled to wrap up this summer.

More help for truckers in need of parking along Interstate 10 is on the horizon. In 2019, Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, all part of the I-10 Corridor Coalition, received a federal grant to fund development of a program that will alert commercial truck drivers to available truck parking at rest areas along I-10.