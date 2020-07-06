Truckers from ATA member companies recognized during White House’s ‘Salute to America’

ARLINGTON, Va. — Drivers from several American Trucking Associations member companies were guests of President Trump as part of the White House’s “Salute to America” Independence Day celebration.

“Our members and drivers are continuing to keep our nation moving despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of ATA.

“While we as a country take time to celebrate our freedoms today, we appreciate that Americans — from the president on down — are continuing to recognize our industry’s important role in supporting our frontline responders, while continuing to deliver to stores, homes and markets across the country,” Spear continued.

Drivers from nine ATA member companies were part of the White House’s event honoring the efforts of front-line workers during the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baylor Trucking Inc.: Steffen Schulz;

Cargo Transporters Inc.: Richard Miller;

Holland: Herschel Evans;

B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.: Rodney Taggart;

J&M Tank Lines Inc.: Darrien Hendersen;

Triple G Express Inc.: Byron Coleman;

USA Truck Inc.: Jon Yeager;

US Xpress Inc.: Karen and Richard Black (a husband and wife team); and

YRC Freight – Steve Fields.

“ATA has stepped up to help provide drivers with sanitizer and face coverings so they can continue to do their job safely, as well as working with federal and state officials to ensure they have access to the facilities they need to keep delivering critical freight to hospitals, markets and homes,” said Elisabeth Barna, executive vice president of industry affairs for ATA. “It has been so gratifying to see these professionals get the recognition they deserve from across the country, including at (this) White House event.”