Truckers honored throughout September as well as during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

This year has offered unique situations and challenges, from the global COVID-19 pandemic to nationwide protests, weather-related disasters and more. Through it all, professional truck drivers have continued to keep the supply chain in motion, delivering vital groceries, medical supplies and many other products needed for everyday life.

As both President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elain Chao have both stated, “Thank God for truckers.”

Because of the crucial role truckers have played throughout 2020, the observance of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, takes on special significance, according to American Trucking Associations (ATA).

“Americans in all 50 states have taken extraordinary steps to show their appreciation for the important work that professional truck drivers have done as we navigate our way through the coronavirus pandemic. From children passing out lunches, to ‘I Heart Truck’ signs across America’s highways, the public has taken notice of the essential role truck drivers play in their lives,” reads a note on the ATA website.

According to ATA, there are approximately 3.5 million men and women serving as professional drivers, with a goal of not only delivering goods safely, securely and on time, but also keeping the nation’s highways safe.

In appreciation of the nation’s truckers, Loves Travel Stops & Country Stores, Pilot Flying J and TravelCenters of America are offering special deals and giveaways throughout the month of September.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

During September, members of Love’s My Love Rewards program can take advantage of deals on fresh food, snacks and drinks. In addition, from Sept. 14-18, drivers can get up to 5,000 My Love Rewards points (a $50 value) with the purchase of certain products.

Love’s is also celebrating by giving away four million points: Each week, a different driver will win one million My Love Rewards points (a $10,000 value).

“We enjoy celebrating professional truck drivers all year long and with special promotions each September, but with the pandemic we are especially ready to say, ‘Thank you.’” said Jon Archard, vice president of fleet sales for Love’s. “As essential workers, professional truck drivers have continued to work hard to deliver important products and goods throughout the country, and the country is really in their debt.”

Offers for pro drivers during September include:

Fresh food, snack and drink deals.

From Sept. 14-18, drivers can get points back for purchases, ranging from 100 to 5,000 MLR points (equal to $1-$50) on items like Love’s branded oil products and GPS systems.

Free Love’s hat with the purchase of three pairs of gloves.

Free drink and shower credits with qualifying fuel purchases (year-round).

For a full list of promotions, click here.

Drivers will be entered into the weekly one-million-point giveaway each time they swipe their My Love Rewards card for fuel, truck care or in-store purchases at Love’s and Speedco locations. Drivers can also visit any Love’s location with a touch screen and follow the steps for the four million My Love Rewards points giveaway section to enter. Winners will be announced every Friday throughout the month.

Click here to watch a short video from Love’s thanking professional drivers.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Company is turning National Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, into a month-long celebration with free drinks and deals exclusively for professional drivers.

“Professional drivers deserve our gratitude every day,” said Shameek Konar, chief strategy officer for Pilot Company. “The last few months have shown the world how essential these men and women are to our economy and day-to-day life. On behalf of our 28,000 team members, we want to thank all professional drivers for their tireless work to supply goods across North America. To show our appreciation, we invite professional drivers to stop in for a free drink every day in September.”

Throughout September, Pilot Company features exclusive offers for professional drivers using the Pilot Flying J app, including:

Free drinks every day;

Free showers all month with September Shower Power after one 75-plus gallon fill-up;

Earn up to four points per gallon when activating Push4Points; and

Free JPRO diagnostics test at Pilot Flying J Truck Care service centers.

To redeem the promotions, professional drivers can save the offers in the Pilot Flying J app and visit any of the 750 company-operated stores in the U.S., including Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, Pilot Flying J Truck Care locations and participating One9 Fuel Network locations. To learn more about how Pilot Company is thanking professional drivers this September for Driver Appreciation, click here.

Pilot Company also honors professional drivers with a video that features a voiceover and musical track by American singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America (TA) is celebrating professional drivers not only during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, but throughout the month of September.

TA is holding a month-long “TA Driver Appreciation” Sweepstakes for all UltraOne members. By making a fuel or truck-service purchase, or by swiping their loyalty card at the kiosk, UltraONE members become eligible for a number of prizes chosen specifically for professional drivers; TA surveyed a number of professional drivers to see what kinds of prizes they would enjoy. One swipe per day will count for the sweepstakes, and drivers may be chosen at random to win one of the following:

Grand Prize of 1,500,000 UltraONE loyalty points (1 winner).

Winner’s choice of an Indian Scout Bobber Motorcycle or Men’s or Ladies Rolex Watch (1 winner).

Two airline tickets to anywhere in the continental U.S., plus a $500 gift card (1 winner).

50,000 UltraONE loyalty points (70 winners).

During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, TA is honoring drivers by offering extra loyalty points and other deals, including:

Double Points Day: Wednesday, Sept. 16. All fuel purchases will receive double the loyalty point value.

50% Shower Discount: Shower cost will be reduced 50% when booked through the TruckSmart app between Sept. 14-18.

Plus: Other specials, valid Sept. 14-18, can be found in the TruckSmart app.

“We are truly grateful to serve the millions of professional drivers who play such an important role in this nation, and the challenges of 2020 have certainly proven the sacrifice and commitment that professional drivers embody,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “We are proud and humbled to be part of their everyday lives and will continue working diligently to ensure we’re their home away from home.”