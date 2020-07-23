TruckPark, DAT Solutions team up to help drivers easily find, reserve safe parking spaces

CHICAGO and PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers using the new DAT One mobile app now have a quick and easy way to find and reserve safe, secure truck parking, thanks to a partnership between TruckPark, a truck-parking and travel-guidance service, and DAT Solutions, a leading online freight marketplace.

As almost any over-the-road driver knows, finding secure overnight parking when — and where — it’s needed is a chronic point of frustration. All too often, as drivers approach their daily mandated limit of 11 hours of driving, they waste precious time and fuel trying to locate an available parking spot.

“DAT is dedicated to taking the uncertainty out of freight, and finding safe and secure parking is one of the biggest uncertainties drivers face when out on the road,” said Claude Pumilia, president and CEO of DAT Solutions. “Integrating TruckPark into our free DAT One mobile app, along with our mapping and services tools, will give truck drivers access to the most comprehensive, nearby parking options when they need to stop.”

The TruckPark function enables drivers to enter an address to access a map, view a detailed list of locations with available parking and then pay for a space to reserve it. Parking rates vary in different regions of the country, with an average cost of $15 per night. There is no additional charge for using the TruckPark app to make the reservation.

“We’re excited to bring TruckPark to DAT, to further expand the number of drivers, carriers and fleets that benefit from the peace of mind of knowing there is a safe, secure parking spot reserved where the driver will need it,” said Anthony Petitte, CEO of TruckPark.

“Through this strategic partnership with DAT, we’re continuing to make good on our mission to revolutionize the trucking industry and improve the lives of truck drivers,” said Joshua Walls, chief operating officer of TruckPark.