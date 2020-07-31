TSA extends hazmat endorsement renewal through Oct. 29

The Trucker News Staff
Hazmat Placards on Tanker
The Transportation Security Administration has extended an exemption for hazmat endorsement renewals, originally set to expire July 31, through Oct. 29.

WASHINGTON — An exemption from Renewal of the Hazardous Materials Endorsement Security Threat Assessment for Certain Individuals that was set to expire at the end of July has been extended 90 days and will now expire Oct. 29, according to a notice published in the Federal Register today (July 31) by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The exemption, initially published in the register April 8, allows states to extend by 180 days the expiration date of hazardous materials endorsements (HMEs) that expire on or after March 1.

The notice states: “If a state grants an extension, the individual with an expired HME must initiate the process of renewing his or her security threat assessment (STA) for the HME no later than 60 days before the end of the state-granted extension.”

State licensing agencies and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators requested the extension because “some states continue to face challenges maintaining regular operations at state Drivers Licensing Centers due to public health considerations related to the inability to predict how or where COVID-19 may spread in the future,” the notice continues.

The extension, which may be extended in the future depending on the COVID-19 pandemic, will allow commercial drivers to perform critical services during the crisis, according to TSA.

To read the Federal Register notice, click here.

