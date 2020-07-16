U.S. Border Patrol agents seize 1,500 pounds of meth stashed in truckload of fresh onions

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
1
Meth Hidden in Onions
Packages containing 1,527 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $30 million were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Pharr International Bridge on the U.S.-Mexico border. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection-Hidalgo)

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility, intercepted a huge amount of alleged methamphetamine valued at $30,556,000 that was being smuggled in a commercial tractor-trailer hauling fresh onions from Mexico.

“This is certainly a substantial amount of methamphetamine that won’t make its final destination in the U.S. Seizing these harmful narcotics will most definitely help keep our communities safer,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director of the Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

On July 9, a 35-year-old male Mexican citizen from Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, arrived at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility driving a tractor-trailer that contained a commercial shipment of fresh onions. A Customs and Border Protection officer referred the shipment for further inspection, which included the utilization of nonintrusive imaging technology. After physically inspecting the entire conveyance, officers discovered 221 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 1,527.20 pounds (693 kg) concealed within the roof of the trailer.

Border agents seized the narcotics, the 1988 Volvo tractor and 2010 Utility trailer, and arrested the driver. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations are continuing the investigation.

