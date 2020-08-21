UrgentCare Travel, EROAD work to provide convenient health services for OTR drivers

MIAMI and TUALATIN, Ore. — Thanks to a partnership between UrgentCare Travel (UCT) and EROAD that offers medical services to EROAD customers, more drivers now have access to convenient, affordable health care. UCT is a medical-clinic network focused on providing health care for professional truck drivers and fleets, while EROAD is a global provider of fleet management, electronic tax reporting and ELD compliance solutions.

According to UCT, studies show that 48% of professional drivers have a chronic condition, such as diabetes, hypertension or obesity, that restricts their commercial driver’s license (CDL) to one year or less. Due to the lack of convenient medical care on the road — where drivers work — and the high costs of health insurance and medical care, many drivers do not treat their chronic conditions as needed. This only impacts their ability to drive, but it also costs the trucking industry billions of dollars annually in lost productivity.

“We applaud EROAD in taking a leadership position in working with their customers to keep drivers healthy and on the road,” said Siva Suresh, UCT’s founder and CEO. “EROAD’s attention to making their solutions easy to use and dependable combined with UCT’s affordable and convenient health services will make drivers and fleets healthier and more productive.”

UCT Health is an affordable health membership program that offers no deductible and no co-pay services, including dedicated health coaches, personalized care plans for chronic conditions, DOT physicals and drug screens, primary-care services such as sick visits and annual exams, COVID-19 testing, in-clinic lab services including lipid profiles and A1C testing, and mail-order pharmacy services.

Through this new partnership, EROAD customers will be able to access UCT Health services anywhere while on the road via telehealth and UCT’s walk-in medical clinics, which are adjacent to Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

“We’re pleased to partner with UrgentCare Travel, as its focus on driver health and wellness is a great extension of EROAD’s focus on the driver experience,” said Norm Ellis, president of EROAD North America. “Drivers experience a lot of stress and it can be difficult to keep up a good diet and exercise on the road. Plus, they’re dealing with the challenges of COVID-19. This partnership will help our customers help their drivers stay heathier, which is important to their families and their career.”

EROAD customers can register for UCT Health on the EROAD website, or contact customer service for more information.