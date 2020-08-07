US 1 Logistics offers secure overnight parking for commercial trucks in four ‘truck parking crisis’ areas

AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Finding safe, secure overnight parking can be a constant struggle for over-the-road drivers. US 1 Logistics wants to help. As of Aug. 3, the company is offering overnight parking for commercial trucks in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Cincinnati, Ohio — four cities the company describes as “truck parking crisis” areas.

“2020 has changed the way the transportation industry plans travel, and COVID-19 has added another layer stress for an over-the-road driver,” said Paul Luckett, operations manager of US 1 Logistics.

“The last few months have added an unanticipated stress of the unknown when planning a trip,” he continued. “The questions now include: ‘Has the state shut down rest areas?’ ‘Are the cities I am driving through experiencing protests and rioting in the streets?’ and lastly, ‘Is COVID-19 spiking in the states I am going to be in and what are the safety requirements?’”

US 1 Logistics parking locations offer fenced, gated and lit parking facilities for over-the-road drivers. By using the Truck Parking Reservation mobile-ready website, parking reservations can by drivers, driver managers, dispatchers or owners. In addition, the lots in Louisville and Cincinnati offer monthly parking rates.

“These are the first of many yards that we will be implementing using the Truck Parking Reservations on-line system,” Luckett said. “These days, the trucking industry is essential and safe parking lots are essential for over the road drivers.”

The Truck Parking Reservations team and US 1 Logistics’ Trucking Advisory Group are committed to finding safe, secure truck parking spaces for the trucking industry while providing a platform that allows property owners the ability to add an “unfound” revenue stream and parking-management tool for their businesses.