U.S. Customs encourages commercial carriers to pay truck-user fees online to avoid border delays

DETROIT — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations offers a tip to commercial carriers to help streamline border crossings: Carriers and their agents can prepay the single-crossing user fee online before arriving at the border online through the Decal/Transponder Online Procurement System (DTOPS) website.

Cash and credit-card payments will still be accepted at the border, but carriers who pay upon arrival may experience additional processing delays.

“Paying the single-crossing user fee online, prior to arriving at the border, may help commercial drivers reduce fuel consumption and help avoid unnecessary wait times at the border,” said Devin Chamberlain, port director. “This could help cut down on overall costs for carriers.”