USDOT to distribute more than 15 million cloth facial coverings to U.S. transportation workforce

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
0
Driver wearing mask
About 15.5 million cloth facial coverings will be distributed among various sectors of the nation’s transportation workforce.

WASHINGTON ― The Trump administration announced on May 28 that millions of cloth facial coverings will be sent to workers in critical sectors of the nation’s economy. About 15.5 million facial coverings will be distributed among the U.S. transportation workforce.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, along with the Department of Homeland Security, has been working with states, industries and stakeholders to ensure that transportation workers receive the support they need. The cloth facial coverings secured by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be sent out over the coming weeks through the U.S. Postal Service.

The DOT’s has allocated the following masks to be distributed:

  • Mass Transit and Passenger Rail: 4.8 million
  • Aviation: 3.8 million
  • Maritime: 2.4 million
  • Freight Rail: 2.2 million
  • Highway and Motor Carrier: 2.1 million
  • Pipeline Systems: 258,000

“Transportation workers are on the front lines of keeping our transportation systems operational during this public health emergency, and their well-being and safety is paramount,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here