USDOT to distribute more than 15 million cloth facial coverings to U.S. transportation workforce

WASHINGTON ― The Trump administration announced on May 28 that millions of cloth facial coverings will be sent to workers in critical sectors of the nation’s economy. About 15.5 million facial coverings will be distributed among the U.S. transportation workforce.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, along with the Department of Homeland Security, has been working with states, industries and stakeholders to ensure that transportation workers receive the support they need. The cloth facial coverings secured by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be sent out over the coming weeks through the U.S. Postal Service.

The DOT’s has allocated the following masks to be distributed:

Mass Transit and Passenger Rail: 4.8 million

Aviation: 3.8 million

Maritime: 2.4 million

Freight Rail: 2.2 million

Highway and Motor Carrier: 2.1 million

Pipeline Systems: 258,000

“Transportation workers are on the front lines of keeping our transportation systems operational during this public health emergency, and their well-being and safety is paramount,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.