West Seattle Bridge condition declared a ‘civil emergency’ by mayor

By
The Associated Press
-
13
Seattle Bridge
Meanwhile, the city's engineering panel said it's possible to repair the 36-year-old concrete bridge, closed since March 23 because of dangerous shear cracks. (Courtesy: Seattle Department of Transportation Blog)

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has declared the cracked high-rise West Seattle Bridge a civil emergency.

The declaration, issued Thursday, may increase the odds of winning federal or state money, The Seattle Times reported. Durkan also seeks to speed up repairs or replacement by skipping some city regulations regarding competitive bidding, budget limits or employment of temporary workers.

Meanwhile, the city’s engineering panel said it’s possible to repair the 36-year-old concrete bridge, which  has been closed since March 23 because of dangerous shear cracks. But the panel’s letter leaves many questions unanswered, such as how many lanes could operate if the bridge is fixed or whether repairs are affordable.

This month, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle), mentioned the West Seattle Bridge during a speech on the House floor in support of a large infrastructure bill in Congress.

The high bridge typically serves 100,000 vehicle trips and 19,000 transit riders per day, the new documents say. Thousands are making a 3-mile detour, and even more are reducing trips.

West Seattle bridge repairs would take at least two years and give the span perhaps a decade of extra life, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Contractors this week are expected to begin emergency shoring work there. The goal is to stabilize the bridge while the city considers repairs or replacement.

City officials and a 31-member community advisory panel have discussed the emergency declaration in recent weeks as a needed step to help deliver a new bridge or tunnel, for which the city has no funding.

Previous ArticleTravel centers, truck stops offer special deals on tubular treats for National Hot Dog Month
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Hot Dogs

Travel centers, truck stops offer special deals on tubular treats for National Hot Dog...

What could be more American than a hot dog? Well, pretty much anything, truthfully — tube-encased sausages were actually created in Germany in the...
Phoenix Chemical Fire

Phoenix freeway reopens after closure due to chemical fire

PHOENIX — A fire involving hazardous materials burning in a truck trailer outside an Amazon warehouse snarled traffic in part of Phoenix Thursday, July...
Ohio River Cairo Bridge

Kentucky plans 30-day closure of Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge on U.S. 51 for maintenance

PADUCAH, Ky. — The Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, which links Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, will be closed for maintenance beginning sometime during first...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here