What’s the buzz? Bee infestation causes shutdown of Nevada rest area

SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. ― Hundreds of bees were discovered swarming the faucets, toilets and other facilities at the Southern Nevada Visitor’s Center rest area along U.S. 95 on Wednesday (May 27), causing a shutdown of the facility until further notice. The rest area is located about 17 miles south of Searchlight, Nevada, in Clark County.

Maintenance crews discovered the infestation while performing a fog-seal pavement upgrade to the rest area’s north and south parking lots.

“NDOT crews are working diligently to quickly resolve this issue,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s important to make this rest area safe and accessible once again for motorists.”

The rest area will remain closed until it can be safely reopened again. For complete list of Nevada’s state-maintained rest areas, click here.