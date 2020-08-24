Wildfires continue to impact Colorado highways but some roads now open with restrictions

The Trucker News Staff
Grizzly Fire
Some roadways in Colorado are open, with restrictions, while others remain closed due to wildfires across state. (Courtesy: Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook Page)

DENVER ― While wildfires continue across Colorado, some previously closed roadways have reopened to traffic, albeit with restrictions, according to a post on the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) website.

The following openings, restrictions and closures are now in effect:

Interstate 70: Limited opening between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. Plan for lower speed limits, no stopping, closed rest areas, head-to-head traffic detours and likely closures due to mudslides and other events.

State Highway 82 over Independence Pass: Limited access with alternating traffic.

State Highway 139, Douglass Pass: Closed in both directions between mile points 6 and 39 due to fire activity from the Pine Gulch Fire. There is no anticipated time for reopening.

State Highway 14: Closed from west of Cameron Pass and Walden (mile point 61) for eastbound traffic and at Kelly Flats campground (mile point 97) for westbound traffic due to the Cameron Peak Wildfire.

For updates, detours and route information, visit cotrip.org.

Previous ArticleIllinois, Missouri receive AASHTO award for Mississippi River bridge
