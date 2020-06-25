2020 Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway winner will be announced July 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The winner of the 2020 Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway will be announced July 8 in a virtual ceremony held via Zoom video conferencing. The event is sponsored by Pilot Flying J, and four Landstar owner-operators are in the running to win a new Freightliner truck.

“Even in these unprecedented times of a global pandemic, we are giving away a new truck,” said Jim Gattoni, president and CEO of Landstar.

“Landstar is pleased to continue the tradition of awarding a new truck to one of our Roadstar or Million Mile Safe Drivers as a way to recognize the safety and service excellence of these elite owner-operators,” he continued. “We appreciate the contributing support of Pilot Flying J as this year’s sponsor of Landstar’s All-Star Truck Giveaway.”

The giveaway truck, a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia 126, is viper blue in color and features a Detroit DD15, 14.8 L engine and a Detroit DT12 automated transmission.

The four finalists, each a one-million-mile safe driver and owner-operator for Landstar, are:

Jacob Bons, Elk Grove Village, Illinois;

Almir Ferhatbegovic, Knoxville, Tennessee;

Robert Jordan, Soso, Mississippi (also a Landstar Roadstar); and

Bill Williamson, Atoka, Tennessee.

The All-Star Truck Giveaway finalists were randomly drawn from a pool of Landstar’s 1,086 active one-, two- and three-million-mile safe drivers and Roadstars. The Roadstar designation is the company’s highest honor for independent owner-operators and is awarded to the “best of the best” based on the drivers’ high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service.

During the virtual giveaway, each of the four finalists will select a box; one box will contain the key to the new Freightliner Cascadia. The driver who chooses correctly will be the winner.