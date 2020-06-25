2020 Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway winner will be announced July 8

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
6
Landstar truck giveway
The winner of the 2020 Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway will receive the key to this brand-new 2020 Freightliner Cascadia. (Courtesy: Landstar)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The winner of the 2020 Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway will be announced July 8 in a virtual ceremony held via Zoom video conferencing. The event is sponsored by Pilot Flying J, and four Landstar owner-operators are in the running to win a new Freightliner truck.

“Even in these unprecedented times of a global pandemic, we are giving away a new truck,” said Jim Gattoni, president and CEO of Landstar.

“Landstar is pleased to continue the tradition of awarding a new truck to one of our Roadstar or Million Mile Safe Drivers as a way to recognize the safety and service excellence of these elite owner-operators,” he continued. “We appreciate the contributing support of Pilot Flying J as this year’s sponsor of Landstar’s All-Star Truck Giveaway.”

The giveaway truck, a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia 126, is viper blue in color and features a Detroit DD15, 14.8 L engine and a Detroit DT12 automated transmission.

The four finalists, each a one-million-mile safe driver and owner-operator for Landstar, are:

  • Jacob Bons, Elk Grove Village, Illinois;
  • Almir Ferhatbegovic, Knoxville, Tennessee;
  • Robert Jordan, Soso, Mississippi (also a Landstar Roadstar); and
  • Bill Williamson, Atoka, Tennessee.

The All-Star Truck Giveaway finalists were randomly drawn from a pool of Landstar’s 1,086 active one-, two- and three-million-mile safe drivers and Roadstars. The Roadstar designation is the company’s highest honor for independent owner-operators and is awarded to the “best of the best” based on the drivers’ high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service.

During the virtual giveaway, each of the four finalists will select a box; one box will contain the key to the new Freightliner Cascadia. The driver who chooses correctly will be the winner.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

handcuffs on money

Reality TV star indicted for misusing relief funds obtained in the name of Flame...

ATLANTA — A reality television star who appeared on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” was indicted Wednesday, June 24, for allegedly using coronavirus...
Facebook video of shooting

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, seek help identifying suspects who fired on tractor-trailer on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking witnesses to help identify the driver of an SUV who opened fire on a tractor-trailer...
Driver training

FMCSA extends temporary waiver for training of qualifying third-party CDL skills test examiners

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) on June 22 extended a temporary waiver allowing state-authorized third-party skills text examiners who meet...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here