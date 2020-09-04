Wisconsin’s Winneconne bridge receives regional recognition in America’s Transportation Awards

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
13
Wolf River Bridge Winneconne Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation undertook an $11.4 million project in reconstructing the Wolf River bridge on State Highway 116 in Winneconne. (Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

WINNECONNE, Wis. — The bridge crossing the Wolf River on State Highway 116 in Winneconne, has been selected for recognition in the 2020 America’s Transportation Awards. In 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reconstructed the bridge to meet current design and safety standards. The new structure also provides safer accommodations for fishing, snowmobiling and river traffic.

The project received a regional award in the Quality of Life and Community Development category of the competition. America’s Transportation Awards is sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“In addition to an improvement to the region’s transportation system, the new Winneconne bridge represents a unique investment in the community. I applaud the WisDOT staff for their vision and commitment to local partnerships,” said Craig Thompson, secretary-designee for WisDOT. “It was a challenging, imaginative project that was well executed. We congratulate everyone involved.”

The previous structure, constructed in 1934, had reached the end of its useful life. In addition, the old bridge was built close to the water and had to be raised and lowed to accommodate river traffic. The new Highway 116 bridge improves traffic flow and safety with the following features:

  • A higher fixed deck, which allows river traffic to pass without raising or lowering the bridge;
  • 6-foot shoulders;
  • A 6-foot sidewalk on the north side; and
  • A 10-foot sidewalk on the south side, which accommodates snowmobiles in the winter when conditions allow.

The Winneconne bridge is one of the few state highway bridges on which fishing is legal. The new bridge supports fishing by providing two platforms for anglers, each extending about 220 feet from the shoreline. Significant challenges during construction included environmental protection for migrating fish, extremely high water and the presence of ospreys within the work area.

The Winneconne bridge project represents an $11.4 million investment in the region’s highway network and in the community. To minimize traffic impacts during construction, crews kept the old bridge open, eliminating the need for a 25-mile detour.

“It is an honor to have one of WisDOT’s projects recognized by America’s Transportation Awards,” said Colleen Harris, director of Northeast region for WisDOT. “We are grateful to everyone in Winneconne for their collaboration during the design process and patience during construction. The result is a very special bridge that maintains the community’s tradition of fishing and using the Wolf River.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Seattle Interstate 5

Nine arrested in protest blocking lanes on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE— Washington State Patrol troopers arrested nine people participating in a protest in which vehicles blocked traffic on Interstate 5 through Seattle Friday, according...
trucks parked at truck stop with CAT scale in the background

FMCSA proposes new under-21 commercial driver pilot program

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) today (Sept. 4) announced that it is proposing and seeking public...
Hurricane Laura Aftermath

U.S. DOT provides Louisiana transportation agency with $5 million ‘quick release’ emergency relief funding...

WASHINGTON and BATON ROUGE, La. —The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Sept. 4 announced the immediate availability of $5 million...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here