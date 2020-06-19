WIT, Freightliner seek nominations for 2020 Influential Women in Trucking award

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and Freightliner Trucks are seeking nominations for the 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking award. This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the award.

The award honors women who make or influence key decisions in a corporate, manufacturing, supplier, owner-operator, driver, sales or dealership setting. The winner must have a proven record of responsibility and have mentored or served as a role model to other women in the industry.

“When I first started my career, there were very few women in the trucking industry let alone in leadership positions,” said Kary Schaefer, general manager of Freightliner and Western Star product marketing and strategy for Daimler Trucks North America.

“It’s amazing to see how the industry has changed and women are now a driving force in all areas of trucking,” she continued. “Freightliner is proud to sponsor this award and recognize those women who are not only making a difference in their own roles but for all women in the trucking profession.”

Nominations will be accepted through July 31; click here to nominate a trucking-industry professional for the award.

The winner will be announced at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Sept. 23-25 in Dallas. In addition, each finalist will be asked to serve as a panelist for the “How Remarkable Women Unleash Their Leadership Potential” panel discussion. Those that nominate a candidate should ask the nominee to save the date for the conference if she is named a finalist.

“The Influential Woman in Trucking Award honors extraordinary female leaders who have been advocates and role models to others,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. “With 2020 being the 10th anniversary of the award, I’m more excited than ever to see the caliber of nominations submitted.”

Past recipients of the Influential Woman in Trucking award include Marcia Taylor, CEO of Bennett International Group; Rebecca Brewster, president and COO of the American Transportation Research Institute; Joyce Brenny, president of Brenny Transportation Inc./Brenny Specialized Inc.; Rochelle Bartholomew, CEO of CalArk International; Kari Rihm, president of Rihm Kenworth; Ramona Hood, currently president and CEO at FedEx Custom Critical; Daphne Jefferson, formerly deputy administrator of the USDOT/FMCSA; Angela Eliacostas, founder and CEO of AGT Global Logistics; and Ruth Lopez, director of transportation management for Ryder System Inc.