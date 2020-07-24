WIT’s sixth annual Accelerate! Conference goes to virtual format, scheduled for Nov. 12-13

The Trucker News Staff
WIT Conference Graphic
The Women In Trucking Association will hold its sixth annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo in a virtual format Nov. 12-13, 2020. (Courtesy: Women In Trucking)

PLOVER, Wisc. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced that its sixth annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo will be held Nov. 12-13 and will transition to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After monitoring the recent escalation of COVID-19 cases nationwide, as well as in Dallas where the in-person conference was originally scheduled to be held Sept. 23-25, it has been determined that focusing on a comprehensive virtual event is the best path forward for the association and our attendees, said Brian Everett, organizer of the event. “This decision was made in conjunction with soliciting feedback from more than 400 WIT members, sponsors, exhibitors and other key stakeholders, which has confirmed that our community is fully supportive of a virtual conference.”

The two-day 2020 Accelerate! Conference & Expo will feature:

  • More than 40 educational focused on critical transportation issues and trends, along with perspectives of women in the industry. Five themed tracks include leadership, professional development, human resources and talent management, operations, and sales and marketing.
  • Panel discussions featuring insights and best practices from industry professionals and leaders, as well as from professional drivers.
  • Peer-to-peer interactive roundtable discussion groups that accommodate live discussions around common areas of interest.
  • A dynamic virtual exhibition bringing products, services and value to the marketplace and facilitating dialogue between providers and buyers.

These features also will be available on-demand for those who cannot participate in the live virtual conference Nov. 12-13. Group discounts are available for companies wanting to support gender diversity within their organizations.

“Diversity in experience, skills and perspective is proven to be critical to the success of any company in transportation, and gender diversity is a critical path to this goal,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “This conference is one way for our industry to share new ideas and best practices that encourage the employment of women, recognize their accomplishments and success stories, and ultimately minimize obstacles faced by women in this industry.”

More details about the conference, along with registration info can be found here.

