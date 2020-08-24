15 professional drivers chosen for ABF Freight’s 2020-2021 Road Team

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ABF Freight, a less-than-truckload carrier that’s part of the ArcBest family of companies, has chosen 15 professional drivers for its 2020-2021 ABF Freight Road Team.

To be eligible for the ABF Freight Road Team, candidates must have at least 10 years of driving experience and an exemplary driving record. Local and regional management nominate eligible drivers, and a steering committee makes the final selections. Membership on the ABF Road Team is one of the highest honors an ABF driver can achieve.

While serving a two-year term, members of the ABF Road Team are ambassadors for ABF Freight as well as for the trucking industry at large. Team members are available for speaking engagements at civic and fraternal organizations, school events, career days and other events. When called upon, Road Team members speak on topics such as driving safety, the image of the truck driver and sharing the road with trucks.

Members of the 2020-2021 ABF Road Team and their service centers, announced Aug. 17, include:

Terry Bennett, Ocala, Florida;

Bob Bramwell, Sedalia, Missouri;

Teddy Butler, Atlanta, Georgia;

Todd Grant, Winston-Salem, North Carolina;

Kirk Haggard, Little Rock, Arkansas;

Dave Hedicker, Dayton, Ohio;

Jon Herman, Kansas City, Missouri;

Carl Marquez, Albuquerque, New Mexico;

Allen McNeely, Charlotte, North Carolina;

Matt Meadows, Charleston, West Virginia;

Eric Patterson, Phoenix, Arizona;

Lonnie Walker, Jackson, Mississippi;

David Wiechers, Kansas City, Missouri;

Don Wood, Albuquerque, New Mexico; and

Ernie Wood, Brattleboro, Vermont.

“This is a great group of drivers who display the highest standards of professionalism, and they are focused on safety while on our roads and highways,” said Tim Thorne, president of ABF Freight. “I’m very proud they are representing ABF and the trucking industry.”