15 professional drivers chosen for ABF Freight’s 2020-2021 Road Team

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
27
ABF Truck
ABF Freight last week announced it’s 15-member Road Team for 2020-2021.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ABF Freight, a less-than-truckload carrier that’s part of the ArcBest family of companies, has chosen 15 professional drivers for its 2020-2021 ABF Freight Road Team.

To be eligible for the ABF Freight Road Team, candidates must have at least 10 years of driving experience and an exemplary driving record. Local and regional management nominate eligible drivers, and a steering committee makes the final selections. Membership on the ABF Road Team is one of the highest honors an ABF driver can achieve.

While serving a two-year term, members of the ABF Road Team are ambassadors for ABF Freight as well as for the trucking industry at large. Team members are available for speaking engagements at civic and fraternal organizations, school events, career days and other events. When called upon, Road Team members speak on topics such as driving safety, the image of the truck driver and sharing the road with trucks.

Members of the 2020-2021 ABF Road Team and their service centers, announced Aug. 17, include:

  • Terry Bennett, Ocala, Florida;
  • Bob Bramwell, Sedalia, Missouri;
  • Teddy Butler, Atlanta, Georgia;
  • Todd Grant, Winston-Salem, North Carolina;
  • Kirk Haggard, Little Rock, Arkansas;
  • Dave Hedicker, Dayton, Ohio;
  • Jon Herman, Kansas City, Missouri;
  • Carl Marquez, Albuquerque, New Mexico;
  • Allen McNeely, Charlotte, North Carolina;
  • Matt Meadows, Charleston, West Virginia;
  • Eric Patterson, Phoenix, Arizona;
  • Lonnie Walker, Jackson, Mississippi;
  • David Wiechers, Kansas City, Missouri;
  • Don Wood, Albuquerque, New Mexico; and
  • Ernie Wood, Brattleboro, Vermont.

“This is a great group of drivers who display the highest standards of professionalism, and they are focused on safety while on our roads and highways,” said Tim Thorne, president of ABF Freight. “I’m very proud they are representing ABF and the trucking industry.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2020 Virtual SuperRigs web 1

Voting now open for People’s Choice award in Shell Rotella SuperRigs virtual contest

HOUSTON — Drivers from across North America have submitted entries for the 38th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck show, which took a virtual format this...
Benny Sullivan and Truck

Through a different lens: Benny Sullivan’s truck is rolling tribute to his son and...

HAMILTON, Ala. — Waylon Sullivan was almost a year old when he was diagnosed with Lowe Syndrome, a disease that mainly affects the brain,...
Driver on CB

Driver Safety series, Part 3: Self-defense options while on the road are plentiful; planning...

“Really, it’s no different than speed limit laws,” David Heller, vice president of government affairs for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) said of various...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here