Big G Express more than doubles fundraising goal with motorcycle ride benefiting St. Jude’s

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — The fifth annual Big G Motorcycle Ride benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was a roaring success with the carrier’s riders and supporters raising $25,000, $15,000 above this year’s goal.

Starting in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, kickstands went up at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 30, sending the 148 registered motorcycle riders approximately 75 miles to Monteagle, Tennessee, where the fundraiser auction was held at Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse Restaurant.

The weather and atmosphere were ideal for the event, according to Karla Butler, manager of driver recruiting and driver services for Big G.

“Everyone should do this. Put it on your bucket list,” she said. “It was very powerful — the roar of the motorcycles. Everyone came together as a family.”

All proceeds from the event go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help the hospital continue to lead the way in how the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“It was like a big family reunion,” said Deanna Phelps, vice president for Big G. “Everyone was relaxed and happy to support the kids at St Jude’s. [It was an] absolutely wonderful day.”

Tim Chelette, a professional driver and fundraiser organizer for Big G, said he was overwhelmed by the turnout and donations.

“If you were there, you know you really enjoyed your ride. We had a blast,” Chelette said. “It was awesome to see you all coming in, showing up and showing out. Last year we raised $14,628; this year it was $25,000. Can you believe that? You brought your money, you brought your time, and donated to a great cause. St. Jude Children’s Hospital really does appreciate it. I and Big G really does appreciate it. We can’t do this without you.”

Chelette stated via Facebook that the date for the 2021 ride will be announced in October or November.