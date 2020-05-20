Big G Express sponsors 5th annual motorcycle ride benefiting St. Jude’s

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — On May 30, 2020, Big G Express will hold its fifth annual Big G Motorcycle Ride benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This fundraiser will help St. Jude continue to lead the way in how the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“This cause is very important to us at Big G,” said Tim Chelette, driver and fundraiser organizer with Big G Express. “It’s our fifth year getting to do this – the first four years we raised more than $31,000 for the cause and it has been fantastic! I know people have been cooped up in their houses and are getting excited, wanting to get their knees in the breeze. We’re looking forward to another great ride this year for a great cause.”

Big G has a goal of raising $10,000 on this year’s ride which begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. on May 30, then kickstands up at 9:00 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. The ride is approximately 75 miles starting at 193 Aldi Blvd. in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and ending at Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse Restaurant, 850 W. Main St. in Monteagle, Tenn. At the restaurant, all riders will be included in door prize drawings and the fundraiser auction will be held.

The Big G Motorcycle Ride donations can be made directly to St. Jude here.

Anyone who would like to donate items for the auction should contact Tim Chelette (615-308-7502; timchelette@yahoo.com) or Deanna Phelps (931-680-3165; deannaphelps@biggexpress.com). All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.