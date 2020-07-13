Dart Transit Company names 2019 Driver/Contractor of the Year winners

EAGAN, Minn. — Dart Transit Company has awarded four fleet members with its 2019 Drivers and Owner Operators of the Year honors for 2019. President and CEO, Dave Ables, called each winner to inform and congratulate them on their accomplishment.

John Neely was selected as the Network Company Driver of the Year. John is from Arlington, Texas and has been with Dart for four years. “John has been a pleasure to work with. He does whatever he can to help Dart. He is truly a professional,” said Neely’s Fleet Manager, Brian Munson.

Anthony Thomas was selected as the Network Owner Operator of the Year. Anthony has contracted with Dart for nine years and is from Dallas, Texas.

“He has been extremely beneficial in working with the customer and identified ways to improve service and utilization of freight,” said Dave Seppala, Dart’s director of fleet operations.

Anthony Page was selected as the Dedicated Company Driver of the Year. The Burnsville, Minnesota native has been with Dart for nearly three years. Members of Dart’s Operations team have labeled Anthony has “exceptionally easy to work with and very hardworking.”

Guledbile Guled was selected as the Dedicated Owner Operator of the Year. Guled is from Apple Valley, Minnesota and has contracted with Dart for nine years. He is described as a, “very dependable and helpful guy,” by his fleet manager, JoAnn Welch.

The criteria for each award was based on performance statistics in 2019, professionalism, teamwork and recommendations from fleet managers. The winners each excelled in performance metrics such as on time percentage, miles per gallon, total miles driven, out of route miles and others.

