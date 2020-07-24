Espyr launches ‘Fittest Driver’ strength competition for pro drivers

ATLANTA — Espyr’s Fit to Pass, a customized coaching program designed to improve the health of professional drivers and help them meet the physical requirements of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) recertification exam, has announced a six-week Fittest Driver contest.

The competition, which begins Aug. 3 and ends Sept. 12, is designed to test the strength and conditioning of drivers and help get them on the road to better health. There is no cost or purchase required to enter the contest.

During the virtual online event, drivers will compete by performing as many push-ups as they can in one uninterrupted set; drivers will submit video clips to The Trucker website to verify their push-up count; click here to register for the challenge on The Trucker website and to upload videos. There are separate divisions for men and women, and prizes will be awarded to the top five finishers in each division.

First place: Custom-made silver “Fittest Driver” champion belt buckle

Second place: YETI cooler by Michelin

Third place: One month’s worth of CDL Meals by Fresh N Lean

Fourth place: ROADPRO cooler and water bottle

Fifth place: Solar-charged battery backup by Transflo

To find out more about the competition, visit the Fittest Driver contest page on the Fit to Pass website. Also on the Fit to Pass website, drivers can access The Trucker Trainer, Bob Perry’s, six-week strength training program.