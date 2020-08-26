Hyperice to provide high-tech Hypervolt devices for top winners of Espyr’s Fittest Driver Contest

ATLANTA — Espyr and Hyperice, an innovator in percussion, vibration, compression and thermal technology and producer of high-tech products used by professional athletes, have teamed up to award Hypervolt devices with Bluetooth connectivity to the two top winners of the Fit to Pass Fittest Driver Contest.

The Hypervolt massage devices feature a lightweight, ergonomic design and use percussive technology to helps relieve muscle soreness and stiffness, improve range of motion, promote circulation and accelerate warmup and recover, according to the manufacturer, which was recently named the Official Recovery Technology Partner of the NBA.

The top winners of the Fittest Driver Contest will also receive custom-made silver belt buckles.

The Fittest Driver Contest, which began Aug. 3 and ends Sept. 12, is designed to test the strength and conditioning of professional drivers and get them on the road to better health. The virtual online event challenges drivers to perform as many push-ups as they can in one uninterrupted set. There are separate divisions for men and women, and prizes will be awarded to the top five finishers in each division. To learn more about the competition and register, click here.

“Thank you Hyperice for recognizing one of America’s most valuable resources, the professional CDL driver.” Said Rick Taweel, CEO of Espyr.

“We believe these men and women who keep America moving are the true road-athletes,” he continued. “Now the two winners will have access to the same recovery devices NBA players and other professional athletes do. Thank you for your support to professional driver health.”

Fit to Pass was developed by Espyr and Bob Perry, who is known as The Trucker Trainer, to bring better health to CDL drivers and help them pass the physical recertification exams required by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). Fit to Pass is a year-round coaching program, but for the 90 days leading up to a driver’s DOT re-certification exam, the program intensifies to help the driver pass the test.