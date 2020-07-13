Iowa 80 truck stop announces pet, truck beauty contest winners from first-ever virtual Truckers Jamboree

WALCOTT, Iowa — Like many other truck shows and events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa 80 truck stop’s 2020 Walcott Truckers Jamboree moved to an online format this year to comply with social-distancing guidelines. The virtual event kicked off Thursday, July 9, and continued through Saturday, July 11.

“Participation for our online events was larger than we could have imagined,” Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing, told The Trucker. “Thank you, drivers! We look forward to seeing everyone in person at next year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree, July 8-10, 2021.”

During the jamboree, participants had the opportunity to vote for their favorite entries in the Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest and the Super Trucks Beauty Contest.

“Congratulations to all of the winners,” DeBaillie said. “We are truly appreciative of how hard drivers have been working during this pandemic and we still wanted to be able to celebrate everything they do to keep America rolling.”

Following are the winners in the Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest.

Best trick

Winner: Reno the dog, owned by John Jaikes of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania. (Click here to see a video of Reno’s trick.

Owner look-alike

1st Place: Jake the cat, owned by Su Schmerheim of Commerce Township, Michigan.

2nd Place: Cooper the dog, owned by Rocky Johnson of Fairfield, Ohio.

3rd Place: Yoda the dog, owned by Jesse Cruz of Princeton, North Carolina.

Best dressed

1st Place: Dixie the dog, owned by Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada.

2nd Place: Jake the cat, owned by Su Schmerheim Commerce Township, Michigan.

3rd Place (tie): Gypsy the dog, owned by Merton Sammis of Rocky Top, Tennessee AND Cash the dog, owned by Nikki Higgins of Lyon, Pennsylvania.

Winners in the Super Truck Beauty Contest categories are as follows:

Cabover

Winner: “Not Daddy’s Money,” a 1993 Kenworth K100E entered by Matt Schleuger of Wesley, Iowa.

Company truck/bobtail

1st Place: “Blue Bull,” a 2003 Kenworth W900L entered by Steve Bradford of Waterloo, Iowa.

2nd Place: “Hickabilly,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389 entered by Jeff Whited of Pakmyra, Michigan.

3rd Place: “Honor,” a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia entered by Gunny Ange of Phoenix, Arizona.

Company truck/combination

1st Place: “Act with Class,” a 2008 Kenworth T800 teamed with a 2016 Doyle Horse Van, entered by Su Schmerheim of Commerce Township, Michigan.

2nd Place: “Simply Red,” a 2015 Peterbilt 389 teamed with a 2015 MAC, entered by Zach Pletcher of Elkhart, Indiana.

3rd Place: “Nancy Mae,” a 2018 Peterbilt 567 teamed with a 2018 Walker, entered by Michael VanNess of Georgetown, Illinois.

Specialty

1st Place: “Truckright,” a 2011 Kenworth K200 entered by Rod Hannifey of Dubbo, New Brunswick, Canada.

2nd Place: “The Gambler,” a 2019 Western Star 4900 SF entered by Gary Geib of Waldo, Wisconsin.

3rd Place: “Legendary,” a 2005 Peterbilt 379 entered by Dan Horst of Cedarburg, Wisconsin.

2020-2017 bobtail conventional

1st Place: “Blue Moon,” a 2019 Peterbilt 389 entered by Aaron Walters of Pipestone, Minnesota.

2nd Place: “Somewhat Satisfied,” a 2020 Kenworth T800 entered by Greg Nelson of Earlville, Illinois.

3rd Place: “Profilin,” a 2019 Kenworth T800 entered by Shawn Swanson of Prophetstown, Illinois.

2016-2010 bobtail conventional

1st Place: A 2011 Kenworth W900 entered by Erik Heidenreich of Ancona, Illinois.

2nd Place: “Fat Boy Boogie,” an International ProStar entered by Robert Barnette of Lake City, Florida.

2009-2002 bobtail conventional

1st Place: “Satisfaction,” a 2009 Kenworth W900L entered by Paul Saline of Rio, Illinois.

2nd Place: “Pure Attitude,” a 2002 Kenworth W900B entered by Shawn Swanson of Prophetstown, Illinois.

3rd Place: “Razzberrys & Chrome,” a 2003 Peterbilt 379 entered by Duane and Cindy Anwiler of Pingree, North Dakota.

2001-1996 bobtail conventional

1st Place: A 1996 Kenworth W900L entered by John Biddle of Maple Park, Illinois.

2nd Place: A 2001 Peterbilt 379 entered by John Balmer of Fort Madison, Iowa.

3rd Place: A 1999 Kenworth W900L entered by Kenneth Liddle of Camanche, Iowa.

1995 and older bobtail conventional

1st Place: A 1986 GMC General entered by Scott Sokach of Kernersville, North Carolina.

2nd Place: “Class of ’85,” a 1985 Peterbilt 359 entered by Kenneth Liddle of Camanche, Iowa.

3rd Place: A 1987 Peterbilt entered by Dan Nerison of Westby, Wisconsin.

2020-2015 combination

1st Place: “Ken Worth,” a 2018 Kenworth W900l teamed with a 2018 Wabash, entered by Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada.

2nd Place: A 2020 Kenworth W900L teamed with a 2016 MAC, entered by Shawn Barnhardt of New Florence, Pennsylvania.

2014-2006 combination

1st Place: A 2014 Peterbilt 386 teamed with a 2018 Timpte, entered by Wade Riffey of Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

2nd Place: A 2011 Peterbilt 388 teamed with a 1976 Fruehauf, entered by Scott Meisel of Ottawa, Illinois.

3rd Place: “Ruby,” a 2013 Kenworth W900L teamed with a 2016 Fontaine, entered by Nick Kaufman of Ramsey, Minnesota.

2005 and older combination

1st Place: “Only Class,” a 1999 Kenworth W900L teamed with a 2005 Utility, entered by John Jaikes of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania.

2nd Place: “Still Never Satisfied,” a 2002 Kenworth T800 teamed with a 2018 Wilson, entered by Gerald Nelson of Earlville, Illinois.

3rd Place: “I Was Framed,” A 1996 Peterbilt 379 teamed with a 2016 Reitnouer, entered by Chad Cooper of Fort Loramie, Ohio.

Show class

1st Place: A 1979 Peterbilt 352H entered by Larry DeGroot of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

2nd Place: A 1003 Ford LT9000 entered by Cory Soucy of Clair, New Brunswick, Canada.

3rd Place: “Ken,” a 1977 Kenworth W900A entered by Donald Arnauckas of Oakville, Connecticut.

People’s choice

Winner: “Ken Worth,” a 2018 Kenworth W900L teamed with a 2018 Wabash, entered by Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada.