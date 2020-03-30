PennFleet offers truck drivers traveling through Pennsylvania a place to rest

PHILADELPHIA – PennFleet has opened its five-acre property to truck drivers to provide parking for any truck drivers who need a place to stop and rest.

PennFleet, a full-service repair shop specializing in fleet vehicles, has partnered with some of its customers to help provide portable toilets, a hand sanitizing station, snacks and beverages all free of charge. The site is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PennFleet is located a few miles off I-95 just south of Philadelphia at 591 Meetinghouse Road in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking spots on a first come, first served basis. For questions or more information, email info@pennfleet.com or call 610-940-1507.