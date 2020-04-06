Courtesy: FOX59 News

Fox59:

Stay home during the pandemic. Millions of truck drivers are out there on the roads. They’re essential workers delivering your items we depend on every day. Shutdowns along their travels are impacting their time out on the road. And that’s Fox 59’s Melissa Crash shows us a group in Montgomery County wants to make sure drivers know they’re not alone.

Melissa Crash:

Along state road 32 in Crawfordsville, a sign to show appreciation got the attention of hundreds of truck drivers passing through town, and hopes some would stop for a quick bite.

Isaac Welliver:

Thank you for doing what you do.

Melissa Crash:

That’s the message restaurant owner Isaac Welliver wants all drivers to know. That their work is not going unnoticed during the pandemic.

Isaac Welliver:

Because without them, our society comes to a grinding halt. All of us got to see what it was like for Walmart to be empty for a little while, right? Imagine if it stayed that way.

Melissa Crash:

Welliver, along with other local businesses join together to hashtag Feed The Fam.

Isaac Welliver:

What we don’t realize is it seems like magic that there’s always food in our shelves, but this is how it gets there.

Melissa Crash:

With social distancing and hand-washing a top priority, Welliver brought his expertise from the kitchen to the truck stop.

Isaac Welliver:

We did get a chance to ask them about their experience and it’s been hard continuing to move things.

Melissa Crash:

It’s a gesture of appreciation that Welliver wants to give to not only truck drivers, but anyone who’s willing to step up during this difficult time.

Isaac Welliver:

By the end of the night, we’ll be over 500.

Melissa Crash:

That’s 500 people so far. He has also fed local families, firefighters, officers and healthcare workers.

Mark Robinson:

Without them in three days, our country shuts down.

Melissa Crash:

Former truck driver, Mark Robinson is helping lend a hand, as he’s in contact with truckers who are feeling the pressure.

Mark Robinson:

But he is finding his troubles … A place to stop the shower, a place to stop and use the restroom. Place to stop and get a burger. That’s the problems that they are telling me.

Melissa Crash:

Stepping up to the plate during an uncertain time to offer a meal and a thank you.

Isaac Welliver:

As long as we can keep ourselves strong and realize that we’re in this together, we’re going to be all right.

Melissa Crash:

In Montgomery County, I’m Melissa Crash. Fox 59 News.

Fox59:

A small gesture goes a long way and thank you to all those truck drivers out there. Now you can recommend someone or a public service group to receive a meal from Project Feed The Fam. We have information attached to this story over on our website, Fox59.com.

Fox59:

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Ursa is making sure Hoosiers treating the coronavirus are protected from it. In a tweet earlier today, Ursa announced he’d obtained 10,095 masks and donated them to the State Department of Health to give out to area hospitals. Ursa has helped from the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis, matching donations to Gleaners Food Bank with a $1 million donation and even doing random giveaways.