Quiznos map shows truck-accessible locations for easy carry-out orders

As food options become scarce for truck drivers, many restaurants are looking to step up to the needs of those drivers. Quiznos stores across the country have committed to accommodate truckers with carry-out, call-in orders and online ordering for store pickup.

“Truck drivers are an essential part of the fabric of our country,” said Mark Lohmann, chief brand officer of REGO Restaurant Group, which operates the Quiznos restaurant chain. “Quiznos is proud to go the extra mile for these hardworking men and women in a time when they are working harder than ever to ensure our communities have what they need.”

To take advantage of semi-truck service at Quiznos, drivers should notate on their order that they are in a truck and ordering for pickup; calling ahead or ordering on the app is the best way to place an order. Quiznos also offers a loyalty program.

Although not all Quiznos are located in an area that offers easy access for for a tractor-trailer, the restaurant chain has provided The Trucker with a map of the locations that have larger parking lots or easy on/off access, which will likely be preferable for truck drivers. Click here for a map of those locations.

All Quiznos locations throughout the country are open and accepting carry-out orders.