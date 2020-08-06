Shell Rotella SuperRigs moves to online virtual format, features ‘Legends of the Road’ theme

HOUSTON — The 38th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck beauty contest is going virtual, according to organizers. The event offers truck drivers from across North America an opportunity to showcase their trucks.

This year’s theme is “Legends of the Road” in celebration of the heroic work of truck drivers. Entries for the truck beauty contest can be submitted from Aug. 10-21, and award winners will be announced daily during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 14-18, on Shell Rotella social channels.

“North American truck drivers have faced unprecedented challenges on the road this year and we appreciate the essential work they do every day,” said Annie Peter, North American marketing manager for Shell Rotella.

“We believe it is important to hold Shell Rotella SuperRigs in order to celebrate and highlight their hard work and to showcase many of the amazing looking trucks that are on the road,” she continued. “Drivers will be able to post photos and videos to highlight their truck and share its story with the trucking community.”

Many of the traditional Shell Rotella SuperRigs categories will be featured, and entries will be judged by experienced industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies. Judging will take place Aug. 24 through Sept. 4. All winners will receive MyMilesMatter reward points and a limited-edition Shell Rotella jacket.

Best-of-show awards will be presented in three divisions, with first-, second- and third-place winners in each category — tractor, tractor-trailer and classic.

There will also be two special-recognition categories with one award for each.

Most hardworking trucker: Contestants interested in competing for the award may enter during the online registration process and tell their personal story of how they worked hard over the past year. SuperRigs judges will select the winner.

People’s Choice: Contestants and spectators can register their vote for the award. Everyone is encouraged to browse all of the entries on the website to find the truck they like the best and then cast their vote. Voting for People’s Choice will take place Aug. 24 – Sept. 4. One vote per email address is allowed during each day of the voting period.

Contestants can submit as many as 10 photos and two videos (each video must be two minutes or less in length). Contestants are also encouraged to provide a link to their entry on social media using #SuperRigs and #contest.

The Best of Show winner will be featured in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. The 2021 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar will be a special edition, celebrating the past 37 years of the event, and will feature trucks from previous SuperRigs calendars.

The Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks from across the United States and Canada. For more information about Shell Rotella SuperRigs, click here. Follow Shell Rotella on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on SuperRigs, Shell Rotella products and programs.