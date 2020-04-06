TCA launches new website for Highway Angel nominations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Last week the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and its Communications & Image Policy Committee launched a new Highway Angel microsite to spread the word about TCA’s Highway Angel program. This dynamic, robust website showcases the program’s recent and historic recipients, as well as its annual Highway Angel of the Year recipients. Since 1997, more than 1,250 professional truck drivers have been recognized through this program for their courtesy and courage.

The public can now read recipients’ stories, view dashcam footage, listen to sound bites from driver interviews, and more. In addition to the interactive driver stories, TCA has streamlined the nomination form so it is easier to nominate a professional truck driver in recognition of a good deed.

To recognize a driver for his or her heroic deed, simply visit www.highwayangel.org. As always, the program looks to highlight the industry’s heroes and shine a light on those who not only keep goods and services moving forward each day, but who also lend a hand to those in need.