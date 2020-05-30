Home Trucking Life The Trucker News Channel – Trucker gun battleTrucking LifeTrucking VideosThe Trucker News Channel – Trucker gun battleBy The Trucker News Staff - May 30, 202018 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOROld Dominion driver recognized with distinguished service award for selflessness, dedication to othersS.H.E. Trucking founder discovers common bond with her father as she pursues a career as a professional truck driverTrucking through COVID-19: Driver sees a good change coming out of a bad timeTrucking through COVID-19: PI&I Motor Express protects employees in economic freefall because ‘it’s the right thing to do’Passion and purpose: WIT Member of the Month Emily Soloby makes a career out of assisting, supporting womenIn this edition we cover…– Trucker shoots it out with cops– Bees close down truck stop in Nevada– Customs broker scamLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address hereSave my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.