Voting now open for People’s Choice award in Shell Rotella SuperRigs virtual contest

The Trucker News Staff
The public voting period for the People’s Choice award in this year’s Shell Rotella SuperRigs contest began Aug. 24 and continues through Sept. 4. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella SuperRigs)

HOUSTON — Drivers from across North America have submitted entries for the 38th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck show, which took a virtual format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in this year’s show are vying for awards in three judged categories — Tractor, Tractor-Trailer and Classic — as well as the People’s Choice award, which is decided by the fans.

The open voting period for the People’s Choice award began today (Monday, Aug. 24) and continues through Friday, Sept. 4. To view this year’s entries and vote for the People’s Choice award, visit the SuperRigs page of the MyMilesMatter website. Fans can vote for their favorite rig once a day, per email address. Much like a traditional truck show, people are encouraged to browse all of the entries to select the truck they like the best and then cast their vote.

Judging for each award category will take place Aug. 24 through Sept. 4, and award winners will be announced daily during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 14-18. The People’s Choice winner, along with the person selected by the judges as the Most Hardworking Trucker will also be announced that week.

