D.M. Bowman’s Jim Ward named 2021-22 chairman of Truckload Carriers Association

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) 2021-22 Chairman will be Jim Ward, president of D.M. Bowman, Inc. Ward made his acceptance speech April 20 during TCA’s virtual Board of Directors Meeting, which was held in conjunction with the association’s Spring Business Meetings.

Ward, who lives in Hagerstown, Maryland, with his wife, Starla, has been in the transportation industry for 43 years. Before joining D.M. Bowman in 1986, he started his career with the Western Maryland Railroad. Beginning in 1992, Ward joined Willis of Nashville, Tennessee, serving as managing director of the transportation. In 1999, he returned to D.M. Bowman, Inc.

In addition to Ward’s responsibilities as TCA Chairman, he serves on TCA’s Board of Directors, Financial Oversight Committee, Highway Policy Committee, Regulatory Policy Committee and Recruitment and Retention Human Resources Committee.

Ward has a variety of interests, including outdoor activities, travel, reading and, most importantly, spending time with his family. Ward and his wife, who will celebrate 40 years of marriage this year, have two sons, Jason (spouse Kim) and Keith (spouse Sara), a grandson, Aden, and a granddaughter, Mila.

D.M. Bowman, Inc., a TCA member company for 55 years, began in 1959 when founder Don Bowman climbed into a used B 61 Mack tractor and trailer to haul coal. Bowman operated the tractor and trailer as an owner-operator with the dream of one day having 10 trucks. Bowman later founded D.M. Bowman, Inc., which obtained its first ICC Authority in 1966, adding several trucks to transport bricks from Williamsport, Maryland, to locations outside of the state. Through the years, the company has added short-haul truckload and warehousing services. D.M. Bowman, Inc., now has a fleet of 382 power units and operates eight terminals on the east coast.

The following will assist Ward as TCA’s officers:

Immediate Past Chair: Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters, Inc.;

First Vice Chair: John Elliott, CEO of Load One, LLC;

Second Vice Chair: David Williams, executive vice president of Knight-Swift Transportation;

Treasurer: Karen Smerchek, President, Veriha Trucking, Inc.

Secretary: Pete Hill, vice president of Hill Brothers Transportation, Inc.;

Association Vice President to ATA: Joey Hogan, president of Covenant Transport;

At-Large Officer: John Culp, executive vice president of finance for Maverick USA;

At-Large Officer: Ed Nagle, president of Nagle Toledo, Inc.;

At-Large Officer: Jon Coca, president of Diamond Transportation System, Inc.;

At-Large Officer: Mark Seymour, president and CEO of Kriska Transportation Group; and

At-Large Officer: Trevor Kurtz, general manager of Brian Kurtz Trucking, LTD.

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is the only trade association whose collective sole focus is the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry. Founded in 1938, the association represents dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, tanker and intermodal container carriers.