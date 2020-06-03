Handling a disruption effectively

As not only our industry, but the world, experiences disruptions to our operations and lives amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, I take a moment to reflect about how much has changed since Truckload 2020: Orlando in early March.

In the last few weeks, we’ve borne witness to how this pandemic is impacting our industry, our families, our communities, and our very way of life. I couldn’t ask to be part of a more selfless industry to weather this storm with. The trucking industry has taken this challenge head-on. Professional truck drivers continue to make their runs, even asking for additional ways to help, during this crisis. The Truckload Carriers Association’s members have stepped up, offering services at no cost to help carriers keep our nation’s shelves stocked. What we are facing is daunting, but I am heartened by the everyday acts of courage, humanity, caring, and compassion. I am optimistic we will thrive once again.

The staff at TCA has been diligently working throughout the pandemic to keep you informed of new advancements through a daily COVID-19 e-newsletter. Our Education Department, with the help of industry experts and representatives from the TCA Profitability Program (TPP), has hosted numerous complimentary webinars on topics ranging from protecting your financial operations during uncertain times to effective leadership skills and best practices for times of crisis. I encourage you to utilize these resources and offerings from TCA.

It goes without saying that we will get through this, and be better because of it.

To find our resources page, educational offerings, and more, visit truckload.org and drop me a line. We want to hear from you. The TCA staff and I are ready to help in any way that we can.

Thank you for all you do.

Stay safe.

John Lyboldt