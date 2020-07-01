2020 and 2021 Refrigerated Meeting

The Truckload Carriers Association’s 2020 Refrigerated Meeting, which was originally scheduled for July 15-17 in Acme, Michigan, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make plans to connect with colleagues at TCA’s 2021 Refrigerated Meeting set for July 14-16, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

First time attending? This is the premier event for industry professionals focusing their operations on temperature-controlled equipment.

Those who previously registered for the 2020 event will receive full refunds for their registrations. For questions, contact TCA Meetings Department at (703) 838-1950.