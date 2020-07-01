Access Timely Webinar Recordings

Throughout this unprecedented time, the Truckload Carriers Association has made it a priority to provide our members with valuable resources.

In addition to daily news briefings and COVID-19 resources page, TCA has hosted numerous webinars about truckload-specific topics relating to the pandemic as well as the overall success of its members.

Financial Navigation in Uncertain Times

This webinar featured expert speakers from the TCA Profitability Program (TPP) and KSM Transportation Advisors who shared financial best practices and strategies to build a strong contingency plan for your company during these uncertain times.

Managing Operations During Uncertain Times

This webinar featured key updates about how to protect trucking operations, recruiting professional truck drivers, contingency strategies, and more during COVID-19. Industry experts weighed in from TCA, TPP, and KSM Transportation Advisors.

Leadership During Times of Crisis

This webinar featured TCA Profitability Program’s Shepard Dunn and Ray Haight and The John Maxwell Team’s Allen Phibbs. They discussed how to recognize effective leadership strategies in times of crisis; identify and define what is meant by “crisis”; strategies to maneuver through times of difficulty and adversity; and successful thinking habits to apply during any crisis.

Maintenance Procedures in Uncertain Times

This webinar featured TCA Profitability Program’s (TPP) Jack Porter; Decisiv, Inc.’s Dick Hyatt; Prime, Inc.’s Kevin Bergman; and Bison Transport’s Mike Gomes. The speakers shared strategies to utilize for on-road repair, procedures to ensure driver safety, and protocols for tractor sanitation during COVID-19.

Managing Independent Contractors in Uncertain Times

This webinar featured industry professionals from the TCA Profitability Program (TPP) including Chris Henry; ATBS’ Todd Amen; and Scopelitis, Garvin, Light Hanson & Feary P.C.’s Greg Feary. The group shared the biggest opportunities in the CARES Act for owner-operators.

Perfecting the New Normal: Building a Solid IT Infrastructure and Social Media Strategy

This webinar featured industry professionals from the TCA Profitability Program (TPP) including Jack Porter; Bison Transport’s Mike Ludwick; Roehl Transport’s John Paape; and digital and social marketing consultant Jessica Columbo, who shared IT and social-media do’s and don’ts to consider during this uncertain time.

Leadership’s Role in the New Freight Normal

This webinar featured TCA Profitability Program’s (TPP) Jack Porter and Jetco Express CEO and thought leader Brian Fielkow. They discussed strategies for re-energizing a company’s workforce and leading staff through the COVID-19 crisis.

Predictive Index Talent Optimization

This webinar featured TCA Profitability Program’s (TPP) Jack Porter; Stay Metrics CEO Tim Hindes; and The Predictive Index’s Adam Vassar and Mike Wells. The group discussed how the use of talent optimization best practices and behavioral science can unlock employee potential to support companies in stabilizing their workforce during these challenging times.

All recordings can be accessed from the TCA website.

