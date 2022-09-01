Bringing About Change: Members have a chance to help shape the future of TCA

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Board of Directors and committees will meet during the association’s annual Fall Business Meetings September 12 in Washington to discuss association policies and industry issues prior to heading to TCA’s Call on Washington September 13.

FALL BUSINESS MEETINGS

Committees will convene to discuss and act on many current industry issues including speed limiters, AB5, young driver programs, driver recruiting and retention, trucking image programs, membership campaigns, and much more.

New this year, TCA is encouraging participants to attend a reception at the Swedish Embassy, sponsored by Volvo.

It is not necessary to be a member of a committee to attend the Fall Business Meetings. To find out more about TCA’s committees or about opportunities to serve on a committee, visit truckload.org/committee-program-leadership.

CALL ON WASHINGTON

The Call on Washington is one of TCA’s most important efforts to increase truckload’s visibility with legislators and regulators in the nation’s capital. There is no better way to advance these efforts than to attend the 2022 event on September 13, meet face-to-face with policymakers and their staff, and help tell truckload’s unique story.

Attendees will also receive updates from key congressmen and senators who are leaders of transportation-focused committees, as well as from expert Hill committee staff. Through these discussions, TCA members will learn what the future holds for trucking legislation, particularly potential congressional movement on infrastructure proposals.

There is no doubt that the insight and statistics TCA and its members have provided has helped the association gain credibility among the men and women who hold influence over the agencies which regulate the trucking industry.

By converging on Capitol Hill, previous visits have granted TCA the opportunity to build the relationships necessary to further the cause of truckload in America.

“Call on Washington gives the truckload industry the chance to meet firsthand with our congressional members and their staffs to directly discuss the issues that most affect our industry both on a national and local level,” said TCA Chairman and Load One LLC CEO John Elliott. “Direct engagement has shown to have an impactful outcome for the trucking industry.”

American Central Transport Inc. Senior Vice President Bob Kretsinger echoed Elliott’s thoughts.

“This event is a fantastic way to get our industry’s voice heard,” Kretsinger shared. “To meet with our representatives — who don’t necessarily ever hear from our folks, to tell them a little about trucking, what we see as important, and how it affects our country — is a great opportunity to advance our cause.”

Participation in the Call on Washington is reserved for TCA members. Learn more or register at tcafallcall.com. TCA’s Call on Washington is sponsored by DriverFacts.