Scholarship Deadline Approaching

Since 1973, the Truckload Carriers Association Scholarship Fund has been helping students with connections to the truckload industry.

The fund awards up to $6,250 per year, per full-time college student. Much of the program’s support comes from within the truckload family — companies and individuals who are committed to our community’s future.

Deadline for applying is Friday, July 10. The application is accessible via the TCA website at truckload.org/scholarships.

Any student in good standing (minimum grade point average of 3.0) who will be attending an accredited, four-year college or university as a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior and who is either the child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee or an employee of a TCA member or is the child, grandchild, or spouse of an independent contractor or an independent contractor affiliated with a TCA member, is encouraged to apply.

The Fund awards its scholarships without regard to race, color, sex, national origin, religion, age, equal pay, disability, or genetic information.

Adhering to its bylaws, numerous TCA Scholarship Fund Trustees will judge the applicants, taking into considering the applicant’s GPA, major, extracurricular activities, hours worked, and more.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the Trustees awarded more than 50 students totaling to more than $150,000.

The seven largest scholarships are named after dedicated members, affiliates, and past TCA chairmen.

In 2019-2020 the largest scholarship — named after the National Association of Independent Truckers (NAIT) in the amount of $6,250 — was awarded to Imani Diggs of Columbia, South Carolina.

“The TCA scholarship helped me to focus on my academic goals and not my financial struggles; thus I earned a 3.6 GPA my freshmen year as an honor student at North Carolina Central University,” shared Diggs. “Thank you, TCA I could not have done it without your help!”

Diggs’ father, Horrace Tobin, is a professional truck driver with KLLM Transport Services.