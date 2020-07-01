Scholarship Deadline Approaching

By
Truckload Authority Staff
-
6
graduation cap positioned on top of books
The TCA scholarship fund awards up to $6,250 per year, per full-time college student. Much of the program’s support comes from within the truckload family — companies and individuals who are committed to our community’s future.

Since 1973, the Truckload Carriers Association Scholarship Fund has been helping students with connections to the truckload industry.

The fund awards up to $6,250 per year, per full-time college student. Much of the program’s support comes from within the truckload family — companies and individuals who are committed to our community’s future.

Deadline for applying is Friday, July 10. The application is accessible via the TCA website at truckload.org/scholarships.

Any student in good standing (minimum grade point average of 3.0) who will be attending an accredited, four-year college or university as a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior and who is either the child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee or an employee of a TCA member or is the child, grandchild, or spouse of an independent contractor or an independent contractor affiliated with a TCA member, is encouraged to apply.

The Fund awards its scholarships without regard to race, color, sex, national origin, religion, age, equal pay, disability, or genetic information.

Adhering to its bylaws, numerous TCA Scholarship Fund Trustees will judge the applicants, taking into considering the applicant’s GPA, major, extracurricular activities, hours worked, and more.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the Trustees awarded more than 50 students totaling to more than $150,000.

The seven largest scholarships are named after dedicated members, affiliates, and past TCA chairmen.

In 2019-2020 the largest scholarship — named after the National Association of Independent Truckers (NAIT) in the amount of $6,250 — was awarded to Imani Diggs of Columbia, South Carolina.

“The TCA scholarship helped me to focus on my academic goals and not my financial struggles; thus I earned a 3.6 GPA my freshmen year as an honor student at North Carolina Central University,” shared Diggs. “Thank you, TCA I could not have done it without your help!”

Diggs’ father, Horrace Tobin, is a professional truck driver with KLLM Transport Services.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

laptop computer

Access Timely Webinar Recordings

Throughout this unprecedented time, the Truckload Carriers Association has made it a priority to provide our members with valuable resources. In addition to daily news...
NCI driver and president

Carrier Profile: Those who deliver — National Carriers Inc.

Jim Franck fell into trucking mostly by accident. Originally, he planned to go to law school, but there was an abundance of attorneys at the...
July reefer meeting

2020 and 2021 Refrigerated Meeting

The Truckload Carriers Association’s 2020 Refrigerated Meeting, which was originally scheduled for July 15-17 in Acme, Michigan, has been canceled due to the COVID-19...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here