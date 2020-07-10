TCA, CarriersEdge seek nominations for 2021 ‘Best Fleets to Drive For’

ALEXANDRIA, Va., and MARKHAM, Ontario — Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge are now accepting nominations for the 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For contest. During the nomination period, which began July 6 and continues through Sept. 6, professional drivers and independent contractors are encouraged to nominate their companies for the honor.

“The Best Fleets to Drive For program is one with which each and every carrier wishes to align themselves,” said John Lyboldt, president of TCA. “Year after year, we’re honored to showcase these very deserving fleets. Especially this year, we want to recognize those that have provided an excellent workplace for drivers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For the first time in the contest’s 13-year history, the nomination dates are earlier than normal, because TCA’s annual convention, Truckload 2021, will be held in January. This year’s contest is sponsored by EpicVue and TruckRight. Professional drivers can find out more about the Best Fleets to Drive For contest or nominate a company here.

When nominating a fleet, the driver highlights things about the company’s culture that he or she likes, such as outstanding compensation, safety practices, benefits, equipment, training, etc. If the company accepts the nomination and agrees to participate, the survey then digs deeper into the fleet’s policies and practices, bringing to light the company’s practices that are innovative and/or successful.

To be eligible, a fleet must operate 10 or more tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada; TCA membership is not required. Participating fleets will provide information about their current human-resource practices, both electronically and through phone interviews with senior management and a random sampling of drivers. The top 20 finishers will be identified as Best Fleets to Drive For. From this pool, fleets will be divided into “small” and “large” fleet-size categories, and two overall winners will be selected.

The Top 20 winners, along with the two overall winners in the small and large fleet categories, will be recognized Jan. 23-26 during TCA’s annual Truckload 2021 convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

In late August, fleets that have been nominated (or believe they will be nominated) are invited to learn more about the program requirements through a free, interactive webinar. The webinar will outline the questions that surveyors will ask, data requirements and methods for collecting information more easily.

“This program evolves every year to reflect changes in the industry, and this is no different,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO for Carriers Edge. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen fleets go above and beyond to support their drivers, and we’re excited to start capturing more of those details through this process.”

To view best practices from last year’s program as well as profiles of the overall winners, click here. Drivers and companies can also follow the contest on social media by searching the hashtag #BestFleets21.