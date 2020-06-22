In this video, we cover: A trucker is buried alive | Train hits big rig | NFL star fights trucker | CAT Scale’s Rig of the Week | COVID-19 worries

David Compton:

Hi, I’m David Compton. A man is buried alive in a semitrailer and a train hits a big rig in Georgia.

Tucker Russ:

Hey, truckers, I’m Tucker. An NFL star punches a truck driver, and a new survey shows truckers have major concern over bringing COVID-19 home to their loved ones. These are just some of the stories we are covering along with our cat scale rig of the week on this edition of the Trucker News Channel.

David Compton:

Being buried alive is a fear some people have. Unfortunately, this poor fellow had it come true in the back of a 52 foot dump trailer in New Victoria, Nova Scotia. It seems that a home was being demolished and the debris was being loaded into a McDonald Trucking Limited trailer. And the guy running the excavator on the site didn’t know somebody was inside the trailer. So he started filling it with wood and concrete fragments, trapping the man inside. The fire department was called and the trapped man was conscious and able to communicate with the rescuers on his location inside the trailer. However, the amount of debris would not allow rescuers to reach the man from the top of the trailer. So they had to cut a hole into the side of the trailer, where he was able to be removed. He remained conscious, and was transported to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Tucker Russ:

NFL free agent Antonio Brown has pleaded no contest to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year. As part of a deal with Broward County prosecutors, Brown pleaded no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Police responded on January 21st to a disturbance call at Brown’s Hollywood, Florida home, where the moving truck driver said Brown and his trainer hit him. Brown had refused to pay $4,000 to the driver to release his household goods, according to the police. The driver told officers that Brown threw a rock as he drove away, causing a small dent on the moving truck and chipping the paint. Brown had left the scene by the time the police arrived and the trainer was taken into custody. Brown turned himself in two days later.

David Compton:

A Norfolk Southern train crashed into a semi tractor trailer in downtown Duluth, Georgia, after it became stuck on the tracks. The incident happened off Buford Highway, just north of Pleasant Hill Road. The wreck caused 20 cars to derail off the tracks, including three locomotives and two HAZMAT cars. Fortunately, no HAZMAT materials leaked onto the road or the tracks, and the two train conductors only suffered minor injuries. Remember if you’re ever stuck on the train tracks, often there’s an emergency phone number located near the crossing arm. However, if a train is in sight, the main thing is get as far as you can from those tracks. As quickly as you can.

Tucker Russ:

An online survey from Professional Driver Agency has shed light on many of the issues and challenges that America’s professional truck drivers are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey of over 1,600 professional drivers reveals that while drivers feel safe overall driving during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are concerned for their personal health and bringing home the virus to family and friends. The survey reveals that while a wide majority of America’s professional drivers are considered essential, the global pandemic is creating new, personal, and economic challenges for them. The personal challenge is evident in the survey results showing 72% of drivers said they were most concerned about bringing home the virus to family and friends.

Speaker 3:

Time is money and Cat Scale can help your drivers save time weighing. Drivers know their axle and gross weights before pulling off the scale and Cat Scale weights are always guaranteed. Drivers get back on the road faster with the Weigh My Truck app from Cat Scale.

David Compton:

This week’s Cat Scale rig of the week goes to TJ Konkel and his 2018 Peterbilt 389. The truck was customized in the family shop at the family farm, and it took around six months from start to finish, just in time to enter the Great American Truck Show in Dallas, Texas. Improvements made to the truck include custom seats, a stereo and shag carpeting, and the entire interior was taken out, so DynaMount sound dampening material could be put down to keep all the sound out of the cab. The rig took best of show in the limited mileage category at GATS, and also has won numerous local awards. If you have a rig you’d like profiled here on the Cat Scale rig of the week, send us an email to rigoftheweek@thetrucker.com.

Tucker Russ:

The newest Love’s Travel Stop has opened today on US 280 in Ellabell, Georgia, and adds 97 truck parking spaces and 105 jobs to Bryan County. The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including an Arby’s restaurant, 97 truck parking spaces, seven showers, a Cat Scale, and a dog park. In honor of the grand opening. Love’s hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and donated $2,000 to a local organization.

Tucker Russ:

That’s it for this edition. If you’re watching us on YouTube, make sure to click the little red subscribe button below. You can also go to thetrucker.com to read the latest breaking news stories. On behalf of David, myself, and everyone else here at the Trucker News Channel, thanks for watching.