ATA, Protective Insurance Co., ABF Freight team up to provide free hand sanitizer refills for truckers

ARLINGTON, Va. — As professional truck drivers continue to serve on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis, American Trucking Associations has partnered with Protective Insurance Co. to expand the availability and supply of hand sanitizer to truckers along major U.S. freight corridors.

“Crossing the bridge from crisis to recovery hinges on the integrity of our supply chain and its ability to keep moving. Protecting America’s truck drivers and ensuring they can stay safe and healthy while on the road is paramount. While we continue to work with federal agencies on the strategic distribution of PPE (personal protective equipment), we’re also taking our own initiative — partnering with industry allies — to build supply networks for drivers to tap into,” said Chris Spear, ATA’s president and CEO.

“As drivers remain behind the wheel, delivering the essentials of life around the country, travel centers, truck stops and distribution centers remain open to support these drivers. Helping supply sanitizer to keep everyone healthy and safe is one small way we can support the transportation industry and say, ‘Thank you for everything you’re doing,’” said Jeremy Johnson, CEO of Protective Insurance.

ATA and member company ABF Freight are hauling ten 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer, purchased by Protective Insurance, for distribution in eight states, where drivers will be able to refill their personal supplies at no cost.

“We are extremely proud of all the hard work and effort our drivers have been putting in to keep America moving forward during these trying times, and it is an honor for us to partner with the ATA and Protective Insurance to keep our front-line heroes safe and deliver hand sanitizer for truck drivers across the country,” said Seth Runser, vice president of linehaul operations at ABF Freight.

As of April 28, drums are in place at locations in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with the remaining load in transit for delivery this week. Announcements will be made on ATA’s COVID-19 Update Hub as deliveries happen and each refill station becomes available.

Truckers will have access to refills at the following locations:

Alabama: Scale house on Interstate 20 eastbound, Heflin.

Colorado: Travel Centers of America, 5101 Quebec St., Commerce City.

Indiana: Stoops Freightliner-Quality Trailer, 1851 West, Thompson Road, Indianapolis.

Iowa: Iowa 80 Truckstop Fuel Center, 390 W. Iowa 80 Road, Walcott.

Ohio: Jet Express, 4518 Webster St., Dayton.

Pennsylvania: Sideling Hill Rest Stop off the Pennsylvania Turnpike at mile marker 172.4, eastbound and westbound, Waterfall.

New Jersey: Molly Pitcher Rest Area, Exit 8A off the New Jersey Turnpike.

Texas: Loves Travel Center #719, 1610 Cotton Gin Road, Troy, AND Flying J #726, 7425 Bonnie View Road (Exit 472 off Interstate 20), Dallas.

“Americans across the country are finding ways to give back to these unsung heroes,” said Elisabeth Barna, ATA’s executive vice president of industry affairs. “Our focus is on ensuring drivers have the supplies they need to stay safe and healthy on the road, and these refill stations are but a part a broader effort to increase the supply of PPE throughout the freight network.”