charging study — hold

WASHINGTON — Drivers rely on highway service plazas and truck stops to refuel their vehicles.

Upgrading highway sites for electric vehicle fast-charging will be critical to make clean transportation a reality.

Utility company National Grid, CALSTART, RMI, Stable Auto and Geotab evaluated what an electrified future could mean for highways in the Northeast United States using current traffic patterns to estimate future fast-charging needs for 71 highway sites through the year 2045.

Based on current traffic patterns, many sites will need twenty or more fast chargers to fuel electric vehicles.

By installing the right number of high-powered chargers, site operators can allow drivers to charge quickly. Charging demand will come not only from passenger vehicles, but medium-and heavy-duty trucks. Local businesses and long-haul operators also refuel at highway sites. Electric trucks will have significant power needs which can be met by highway fast-charging.

Many fast-charging sites will eventually connect to the high-voltage transmission grid for power. Some sites could require as much electricity as a small town. Those sites can connect to high-voltage transmission lines to access the clean power they need.

We can develop fast-charging where it makes sense for drivers and the electric grid. Luckily, our transmission “energy highways” often parallel actual highways. Knowing this, we can guide charger deployment to where it makes most sense for the grid. Identify “no-regrets” upgrades at “no-regrets” sites— so we can build grid infrastructure once, and build it right.

“Future-proofing” grid interconnections at high-traffic sites will limit the need for duplicative upgrades—and accelerate fast-charger deployment. The electric highway future is happening now. Developing the grid upgrades that sites need can take years. By acting now, we can enable market adoption and meet drivers’ needs.

On the busiest hours of the year, a highway fast-charging site could require the same amount of electricity as a sports stadium, or even a small town. This demand will come from not only passenger vehicles, but electric trucks and heavy-duty vehicles from public and private fleets.

By 2030, some sites will exceed delivery limits for the low-voltage distribution grid. Fortunately, many highways

overlap with the high-voltage transmission system—which can be tapped to deliver the power that drivers

will need. Building these high-voltage interconnections and upgrades can take years, which is why it’s important to take

action right now. By making “no-regrets” upgrades at “no-regrets” sites, we can make sure fast-charging is

there when drivers need it—and not a moment too late.