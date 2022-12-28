Diesel prices continue falling over holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Diesel prices have dropped for the seventh consecutive week, now sitting at $4.537 per gallon, on average, throughout the nation.
The lowest prices in the U.S. can be found $4.164 along the Gulf Coast, while the highest are in California at $5.415 per gallon on average.
Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 3 cents to $79.53 a barrel Tuesday.
Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.94 to $83.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $2.36 a gallon.
January heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.35 a gallon. January natural gas rose 20 cents to $5.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
