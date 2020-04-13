Face coverings, other safety measures required in New Jersey retail businesses, warehouses

TRENTON, N.J. — Customers and employees at New Jersey retail businesses and essential industries must wear a cloth face covering while on the premises, according to an executive order signed last week by Gov. Phil Murphey. These measures, along with other steps outlined in the order are designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Businesses covered by the order include grocery and convenient stores, warehouses and manufacturing facilities, among others.

In addition to requiring cloth face masks, the order states that retail businesses must take measures such as limiting occupancy to 50 percent of the building’s stated maximum capacity, installing physical barriers such as shield guards between customers and cashiers whenever possible, providing sanitization products such as hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes to customers and employees, to name a few.

Warehousing, manufacturing and essential construction businesses have a similar list of requirements in addition to cloth face coverings, including:

Prohibit nonessential visitors from entering the worksite.

Require individuals to maintain six feet or more distance between them whenever possible.

Restrict the number of individuals who can access common areas, such as restrooms and breakrooms, concurrently.

Provide sanitization materials such as hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes to workers and visitors.

Require frequent sanitization of high-touch areas such as restrooms, breakrooms, equipment and machinery.

The order, signed April 8, went into effect April 10 and will continue until revoked by the governor. To view a summary of the requirements on the New Jersey state website, click here.