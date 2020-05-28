Garmin unveils new series of oversized dēzl truck navigators for OTR drivers

OLATHE, Kan. ― Garmin now offers its dēzl over-the-road navigators with 7-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch screen options, allowing drivers to easily access vital information.

“The new dēzl navigators offer over-the-road truck drivers exactly what they’ve been advocating for behind the wheel — extra-large navigation screens that clearly display the information that matters most to professional truckers,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales for Garmin. “These navigators also add slick new capabilities, such as highlighting routes on the display to show popular paths used by other truck drivers.”

Garmin’s innovative truck-routing feature indicates routes commonly used by fellow truckers to help increase situational awareness in unknown regions. The new dēzl lineup also introduces industry-best load-to-dock guidance, allowing drivers to see specific loading zones and storage lots to bypass common public entrances when approaching their destination. The new dēzl series comes with several mounting options, including a powered magnetic mount with a heavy-duty suction cup, a screw-down mount and a 1-inch ball adapter with an AMPS plate that’s compatible with RAM mounting systems.

The oversized navigators are loaded with core trucking features necessary for over-the-road truck drivers. Drivers can input the size and weight of their truck on the dēzl navigator to receive custom truck routing and take advantage of road warnings to see alerts for upcoming bridge heights, weight limits, sharp curves, steep grades and more. A preloaded directory of truck and trailer services helps drivers find preferred truck stops by brand or amenities. Truck-friendly parking information and timely break-planning notifications help truckers make the most of each stop.

With built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calling and a revamped voice assistant option that simplifies startup commands to “Ok Garmin,” truckers can talk to their dēzl navigator unit while keeping their hands on the steering wheel. Drivers can also use the intuitive display to easily view TripAdvisor traveler ratings and to find popular places to explore by name with preloaded Foursquare points of interest. The dēzl series includes map updates of North America, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity makes it simple to keep maps and software up to date without using a computer.

When the new trio of dēzl navigators are paired with the Garmin Drive mobile app, drivers can access live fuel prices, traffic and weather, as well as phone notifications and photoLive traffic-camera updates. Additionally, the GPS navigators can be paired with Garmin’s wireless backup cameras or third-party backup cameras to easily see behind a truck when reversing. The dēzl series also works with the Garmin eLog compliant ELD7 for subscription-free hours-of-service (HOS) recording.

For more information and pricing, visit the Garmin website.