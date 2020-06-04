Highway closures announced as part of Arizona’s Loop 101 improvement project

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers on Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Chandler, Tempe and Mesa to be aware of closures and restrictions from Baseline Road to Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) through June 15.

Drivers should prepare to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place.

Upcoming full closures

The Southbound Price Freeway will be closed between Elliot Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.

Detour: Southbound Price Freeway travelers can use the Price frontage road. Drivers who wish to travel eastbound on the Santan Freeway can access it by using southbound Dobson Road. Drivers can access the westbound Santan Freeway from southbound McClintock Drive.

The Southbound Price Freeway will be closed between Warner Road and Loop 202 from 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 15.

Detour: Southbound Price Freeway travelers can use the Price frontage road. Drivers who wish to travel eastbound on the Santan Freeway can access it by using southbound Dobson Road. Drivers can access the westbound Santan Freeway from southbound McClintock Drive.

Upcoming ramp closures

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Warner Road and off-ramp at Ray Road will remain closed through 8 p.m. Friday, June 5.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road and off-ramp at Chandler Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, until 5 a.m. Friday, June 5.

Closures of consecutive ramps will not be scheduled at the same time.

Upcoming restrictions

The southbound Price Freeway will be narrowed to two lanes from Warner Road to Chandler Boulevard nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, June 5.

For more information, visit the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) Improvement Project webpage.