HOLD-Oklahoma Couple Named as Drivers of the Year

“We were shocked and in complete disbelief when our names were announced as National Carriers Drivers of the Year! Our careers at the “Elite” fleet are a permanent commitment. It will now be an ongoing challenge to uphold the standard we have set for ourselves. As we move forward representing National Carriers, I hope Randy and I have set the standard of what is expected of drivers at this company,” remarked Darci Wickham.

“This team is at the core of what our company is about. They truly are the Elite in the fleet. Randy and Darci are extremely helpful when other drivers are in need. Always willing to go the extra mile to assist, Wickhams are not afraid of a challenge. When I interact with them on the phone, we normally hang up laughing. Their laughter, along with their drive to be the best, is contagious. I hope that they are “one virus” that will spread throughout our young fleet members,” gushed driver manager, Aaron Donbar.

“Randy and Darci show excellence as solo drivers, but as a team they exceed NCI expectations. Darci came to NCI as an inexperienced driver and was trained by her dad, Dennis, who is a past NCI driver of the year finalist, before choosing to team with her husband Randy. Wickhams are willing to go above and beyond to ensure that they safely service our customers on time, every time. During their tenure with NCI, Randy and Darci have never said they were unable to help move a load when I have asked for their help,” shared operations manager, Tessa Henshaw.

“Randy and Darci exemplify what being a professional driver is all about. In every instance, they are ready, willing, and able to tackle any task necessary to meet our customer’s needs. They are loyal, dependable, and committed to National Carriers. We appreciate them,” commented Vice President of Operations, Mark Phillips.

During a banquet held in Arlington, Texas, the Wickhams were presented a check for $10,000 by Steve Gleisner, President of National Carriers, Inc. Twelve finalists were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the firm throughout 2023. With offices in Irving, Texas and Liberal, Kansas, National Carriers provides refrigerated delivers throughout the lower forty-eight states and provides cattle transportation in and around southwestern Kansas.