Love’s Financial announces acquisition of Vero Business Capital, Foley Business Capital

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Financial, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, announced July 1 that it has acquired two freight factoring companies: Vero Business Capital of Memphis, Tennessee, and Foley Business Capital of Omaha, Nebraska.

“We’re excited to welcome Vero and Foley and their customers to the Love’s Family of Companies,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s.

“This transaction aligns with our strategic vision of growing our financial services business,” Wharton continued. “We look forward to continuing the Vero and Foley commitment to serving their customers with value-added factoring services while combining that commitment with the entire suite of Love’s products and services.”

Loves operates a nationwide network of travel stops with more than 520 locations and 390 truck service centers, including Love’s Truck Care and Speedco. Through its financial services company, Love’s Financial, the company provides recourse and nonrecourse freight factoring solutions in addition to other services for customers, such as fuel and tire discounts, My Love Rewards points and no-fee credit lines on Love’s Express for fuel, tires, maintenance, cash advances and in-store purchases.

